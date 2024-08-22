Despite the chilly, blustery and drizzily weather the mood was one of smiles and celebration.

“After all of their hard work and a long wait students finally get to see their grades and for many they have so much to celebrate,” Vandyke headteacher, Tim Carroll, said. “It is an exciting day. I feel proud of our students and of their achievements and it is lovely to share the moment with them. Their grades are the result of hard work, perseverance and determination and are a passport into the Sixth Form or onto college or an apprenticeship. Congratulations to every single student and good luck for next steps. On a personal note, it is my last day in school with students and staff before my retirement after 21 years as headteacher here. As ever it has been a hugely enjoyable time and a privilege to share this important moment in young lives. These are days I will miss but I have great memories of time spent with students. For me, today has been the perfect ending.”

From a cohort of 363 these are a few of the individual student stories:

Nat Chilvers achieved highly and will now join the Vandyke Sixth Form to study maths, physics, chemistry and biology. Nat said, “I have been waiting in anticipation for months so today is a relief to get my results and not have any nasty surprises.”

Stanley Redfern was delighted with his results especially a top grade 9 in chemistry. “I am very happy also to have passed further maths because the exam papers were really hard. I will studying biology, psychology, chemistry and maths in the Sixth Form.”

Katie Gordon is celebrating good grades and will be staying at Vandyke to study English language, psychology, business studies and travel & tourism.

Josh Wood achieved a clutch of top grades including a grade 9 in maths and English and will join the Vandyke Sixth Form studying psychology, law, English literature and history.

Eliza Walsh will be going to college for performing arts. She said, “I am most pleased with my maths grade because I needed it to get my place at college so that’s a relief. I am pleased with all of my grades.”

Ethan Hodges is especially pleased with his grades including six grade 8 and 9 after suffering a serious injury playing cricket that disrupted his schooling. “My teachers were great and helped me catch up so I am delighted to have got top grades in my English, maths and science.”

Emma Wattleworth got nine grade 9s. “I was not expecting that,” she said. “But I am of course really pleased. I want to study mechanical engineering at university so will be taking A levels at Vandyke in maths, physics, chemistry and French.”

Holly Skerrett said “My teachers have been lovely and really helped me. I am delighted with my grade 9s in maths and science in French and I will continue with maths and French at A Level and take English literature and music as well.”

Charlie Griffiths will take A Levels in maths, physics, French and law. “I would like to thank my teachers. I have had a really good time and am looking forward to the Sixth Form.”

Sam Purcell said, “I am pleased with my grades and especially 9 in English and 8 in maths. I can now look forward to being in the Sixth Form. I will take maths, PE, psychology and design technology.”

Flick Henley got straight top grades in triple science, French, history and maths. “Getting my envelope and seeing my grades is a big weight off me to be honest. I am looking forward to joining the Sixth Form.”

Bella Phillips said “I am really happy with my results. I was worried about science but I have ended up with good grades which is a relief.” Bella will join the Vandyke Sixth Form to study psychology, art, media studies and English literature.”

Eloise Simister said “My best grade is a 9 in English. My mocks did not go so well so I got on it and have worked hard. My final grades are so much better. I am pleased the hard work has paid off so I can do A levels now in history, politics and law.”

David Drozdowski achieved highly in maths, further maths and science getting top grades and will now take up A level study in maths, physics, geography and psychology.

Evie Olson got no fewer than ten grade 9s! “I have had an amazing time at Vandyke,” Evie said. “It is a lovely learning environment and I am now looking forward to studying in the Sixth Form where I will do English literature, maths, physics and chemistry. I am a huge Ipswich Town supporter so I can celebrate our return to the Premier League and my GCSE results!”

Darcy Tew was delighted with her science grades and has achieved highly across the piece. “I am going to study media, business, French and law and hope to go on to university.”

