Help shape future services for people affected by domestic abuse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Central Bedfordshire Council is inviting individuals with personal experience of domestic abuse to join its Authentic Voice Panel (AVP).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The panel brings together residents of Central Bedfordshire who have lived through domestic abuse, aiming to use their experiences to improve the local response for those seeking support.

Run by the Council’s Domestic Abuse team, the panel ensures that the voice of survivors is embedded when developing new processes and services. The insights provided by the panel could lead to changes that may ultimately be lifesaving for others facing domestic abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All panel members are offered specialist, independent support, provided by the Victim Support Independent Domestic Violence Advocate (IDVA) service.

Submit your story

One AVP member said: “I have been privileged to meet some amazing people within the domestic abuse field and have learnt an incredible amount. My confidence has grown, and I am proud to be a part of something that I know will make a difference to others experiencing domestic abuse.

"Being a voice when others are unable to is empowering and I will continue to be a part of the changes that need to happen. We, as individuals and as part of a group, are very supported and considered at every part, I feel valued for the first time in years."

Anyone with lived experience of domestic abuse is welcome to apply to join the AVP. For those who want to contribute but cannot commit to joining the panel, there is an option to sign up for a mailing list, which will keep them informed about local surveys and other opportunities to get involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Steve Owen, Executive Member for Children’s Services, said: “Domestic abuse is a widespread issue, with around one in four women and one in six men in the UK expected to experience it at some point in their lives.

"By joining the panel, survivors can provide essential insights that will help break down barriers and improve the support available for others in need. Your voice can drive real change and play a vital role in tackling domestic abuse in our communities."

The Council is also hosting an information event about the Authentic Voice Panel on Tuesday, November 26 from 9:30am to 12:30pm, and anyone interested in becoming a member of the panel is invited to attend.

To find out more, or reserve a space at the event, please email: [email protected].

The closing date for expressions of interest is Friday, December 6.