Leighton Buzzard housebuilder supports local foodbank for new year food supplies

Leighton-Linslade Helpers and Barratt Homes

Housebuilders Barratt Homes and Barratt David Wilson Homes, responsible for the Clipstone Park development in Leighton Buzzard, have kickstarted the year by volunteering with Leighton-Linslade Helpers to create food packages for the winter months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local charity, formed in 2020, provides food packages for the homeless, refugees and those in financial need. Last year, Leighton-Linslade Helpers distributed more than 1,200 food parcels to people facing hardship.

With winter being the busiest time of year for food banks like Leighton-Linslade Helpers, support through donations or volunteering is essential to their work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Providing extra support, six team members from Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes’ Clipstone Park development spent a day organising food packages in Leighton-Linslade Helpers’ warehouse, which will be sent out to households over the coming months.

The charity also received a £3,000 donation from The Barratt Foundation, the housebuilder’s charity partnership, which aims to support local charities and groups wherever Barratt Developments PLC operates across the UK. Leighton-Linslade Helpers will use the funds towards its food stock and delivery services over the coming months.

Marc Woolfe, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson North Thames commented: “Leighton-Linslade Helpers do an incredible job at creating impactful change in the Leighton Buzzard area and we appreciate the effort they make each week to ensure fresh food is available to those that need it. As we build homes nearby, it’s important for us to work with inspiring local organisations and our team were proud to lend a helping hand and financial support to this fantastic charity.”

Chris Lockett, Trustee for Leighton-Linslade Helpers, adds: “Many people associate the colder months with community but for those struggling to put food on the table, it can be an incredibly isolating and difficult time. We have 70 volunteers helping to create and deliver food parcels for those in need of support, providing not just the usual essentials, but additional treats such as boxes of biscuits and chocolates that can make a big difference to a family during this season. Barratt Homes and Barratt David Wilson Homes’ volunteering played an important part in our progress in stopping hunger in our local area, and seeing people not just fed, but nourished in this season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barratt Homes has just launched its new phase of 3- and 4-bedroom energy-efficient homes at Clipstone Park in Leighton Buzzard with prices starting from £379,995. For more information visit www.barratthomes.co.uk or www.dwh.co.uk.

If you would like to donate to or volunteer with Leighton- Linslade Helpers, for more information please visit: https://www.leightonlinsladehelpers.org.uk/our-group