Leighton-Linslade Community Agent service expands to reach more isolated or vulnerable residents

A team of two Community Agents is now working across Leighton-Linslade to provide much needed support to older people who may be feeling isolated or need a helping hand to access local services, social groups, or apply for benefits.

From form filling, including making online applications, to making sure people are getting the right benefits, Community Agents provide a free service and can, when necessary, visit residents in their home.

Since starting work almost three years ago as the town’s first Community Agent, Caroline Whitelegge has helped hundreds of residents over the age of 55 with a wide range of issues and demand for the service has steadily grown. So much so that Caroline has recently been joined by Bex McBrearty, working as an additional Agent to help meet this growing demand. Caroline and Bex are now on a mission to reach even more over-55s who need help and support.

Bex said:“I’m thrilled to be working as a Community Agent in Leighton Buzzard. I love the variety of the job and meeting different people each week. I particularly enjoy helping to improve the quality of life for older people and helping them maintain their independence. It’s incredibly rewarding to support those in our community who are vulnerable, isolated, or without their own support network.”

Leighton Linslade Community Agents, Bex McBrearty (left) and Caroline Whitelegge (right)

Caroline said: “We see so many people who struggle to access the help they need, often because they don’t know what’s available, they are caring for someone, are unwell themselves and feeling overwhelmed, or they have difficulty making applications because so much is now done online. Bex or I can provide support or information by listening and then either helping directly or signposting to appropriate services or groups. Often just chatting things through and coming up with a plan is a huge step forward, so we’d urge anyone who needs support to get in touch.”

The Community Agent scheme is a partnership between Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity and the town council, which is funding the scheme as part of its 55UP project.

Caroline and Bex can provide support face-to-face, over the telephone or via e-mail. If you or someone you know needs support, please call 07498 625 526 (Caroline) or 07392 722 296 (Bex), or email: [email protected].