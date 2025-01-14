Local MP meets Post Office bosses as franchising deadline closes

By Alin Martin
Contributor
Published 14th Jan 2025, 16:22 BST
Updated 14th Jan 2025, 16:28 BST
Local MP Alex Mayer has met with Post Office bosses as the deadline passed for applications to run Leighton Buzzard Crown Post Office and 107 other branches across the country.

The Post Office informed Ms Mayer that they had received nearly 600 "expressions of interest" from businesses potentially interested in managing Crown Post Offices, including the Leighton Buzzard branch. This offers hope that the branch could be taken over by a third-party retailer.

Many Crown Post Offices, including the branch in Leighton Buzzard, are loss making. The Post Office will now undertake a period of analysis to assess the viability of the bids, with decisions expected after March, bosses told Ms Mayer.

The discussions follow the recent announcement by Post Office Minister Gareth Thomas of £37.5 million to support the Post Office network, alongside a £20 million boost aimed at addressing sub-postmasters’ concerns about incomes lagging behind inflation over the past decade. Ms Mayer said the investments were “well timed” and “very much required” to make taking on a business with a Post Office a “more economical and attractive prospect”.

Alex Mayer MP outside Leighton Buzzard Post OfficeAlex Mayer MP outside Leighton Buzzard Post Office
Alex Mayer MP outside Leighton Buzzard Post Office

During the meeting, the local MP emphasised the importance of the Leighton Buzzard branch to the local community and reiterated her commitment to ensuring residents' voices are heard in discussions with Post Office bosses and government ministers. “I know many people really value the Crown Post Office in town,” said Ms Mayer after the meeting. “It provides essential services, especially for residents who rely on in-person banking following recent bank closures.”

The Labour MP also stressed the importance of the branch remaining in a viable town centre location, noting that the Post Office owns the freehold for the Leighton Buzzard building outright. While acknowledging that not all of the applications may be viable, Ms Mayer welcomed the interest from independent businesses.

“It’s encouraging to hear there are third-party operators willing to take on the branch, potentially integrating retail elements to make it sustainable as a prospect”, she added.

