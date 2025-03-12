There’s a new face at Water Babies Bucks & Beds in Milton Keynes – and she’s already making waves! Meet Sam Cook, the newest addition to the teaching team, bringing her passion for child development, water confidence and a lifetime of experience working with little ones.

Sam, a Milton Keynes local, is no stranger to the world of teaching. A former nursery nurse turned photographer and dance instructor, she has dedicated her career to nurturing and inspiring children. Now, she’s taking her skills to the pool, leading Water Babies classes at the Holiday Inn Milton Keynes on Mondays and Saturdays.

“I absolutely love working with children and, when I saw the Water Babies role, I knew it was the perfect fit,” said Sam. “I’ve always been drawn to water – I even do cold water swimming! – so combining that with my love for teaching felt like a no-brainer.”

Water Babies Bucks & Beds, under the guidance of owner Tamsin Brewis and her dedicated team of teachers, has been imparting indispensable water skills to children from as young as six weeks old at pools across Buckinghamshire for over 20 years.

Sam Cook

Having completed her Water Babies training in December, Sam has already developed a special bond with her little swimmers. “Seeing their confidence grow is amazing. There’s one little girl who wouldn’t even make eye contact with me at first – now she runs up to me before class, shouting my name! Watching the children progress and encouraging them to believe in themselves is what makes this role so special.”

Sam’s own life is just as busy outside the pool. She lives with her husband and their two children, Oliver and Isla – with baby number three on the way this July. She also juggles teaching dance to children and adults with special needs, running her own photography business and looking after her three energetic border collies.

“My daughter Isla competes in dance and performing arts, and Oliver plays rugby, so life is always busy! Our new baby will be joining us on all our adventures, and we couldn’t be more excited. Once I’ve recovered after having my baby, I can’t wait to be back in the pool – hopefully introducing the newest member of our family to Water Babies for the first time.”

“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Sam to the Water Babies family,” said Tamsin. “Her warmth, enthusiasm and natural ability to connect with children make her a fantastic addition. We know she’ll inspire so many little swimmers to grow in confidence and fall in love with the water – and we can’t wait to see the impact she’ll have.”

For more information about Water Babies Bucks & Beds, visit: www.waterbabies.co.uk/lp/baby-swimming/bucks-and-beds