Marathon fundraising by Leighton Fun Runners
The CEO and charity founder Bob Bob McGurrel and his wife travelled down from Sunderland where the charity is based to receive the donation and made a moving speech about the work of the charity, how it all started and thanked the club for their efforts.
4Louis is a UK charity that works across the country to support anyone affected by miscarriage, stillbirth and the death of a baby or child providing memory boxes and specialist equipment. They also work to improve the care bereaved families receive from health care and other professionals. The charity was nominated by a Club member who had had cause to appreciate their assistance and inspirationally led the fundraising.
Further details about the charity can be found on their website here.
Money was raised throughout the year by members through a variety of activities including the Clubs 10k race from Pages Park in September, sponsorship of members running in races such as London Marathon, The Great North Run, London Landmarks Half Marathon and the Great South Run.
Spencer Johnson made a great contribution through the sale of his amazing photographic Christmas cards, and members donated through taking part in a number of social events such as the annual Breakfast Run, a quiz night and monthly 5caKe nights. The club thanked companies that have sponsored them: Wood Venner, Austin & Carnley Solicitors , Studio 77, M&M and London Northwestern Railway.
Leighton Fun Runners (LFR ) is a local running club for adults and offers a range of sessions for all running abilities, from beginners taking their first steps into running, right through to Ultra marathoner. New members are always welcome, more details can be found here