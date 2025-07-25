Marston Moretaine care home to host monthly Dementia Café in partnership with Alzheimer’s Society

The Dementia Café welcomes everyone affected by dementia – from those recently diagnosed to long-term carers – and aims to reduce isolation through connection and shared experience

HC-One’s Blakelands Lodge Care Home, in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, is proud to announce its ongoing commitment to supporting those affected by dementia through its monthly Dementia Café, held in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Society.

Every last Tuesday of the month from 1.30 to 3.30 pm, Blakelands Lodge opens its doors to individuals living with dementia and their carers, offering a welcoming, safe, and supportive environment in the home’s charming tearoom.

Attendees can enjoy delicious homemade cakes and refreshments while connecting with others who understand the journey.

Blakelands Lodge residents and some tasty homemade cakes

The Dementia Café welcomes everyone affected by dementia – from those recently diagnosed to long-term carers – and aims to reduce isolation through connection and shared experience.

The Dementia Café is a hub for learning and support. Each month features a special guest speaker who brings valuable insights on dementia care:

Tuesday, July 29: Sarah Russell from Tibbs Dementia

Sarah Russell from Tibbs Dementia Tuesday, August 26: Nicky Burns from Bedfordshire Police, discussing the Herbert Protocol

Nicky Burns from Bedfordshire Police, discussing the Herbert Protocol Tuesday, September 30: Amy Pepper, Published Author and Dementia Care Manager at HC-One

Maggie Martin, Community Development Coordinator for Central Bedfordshire at the Alzheimer’s Society, emphasised the importance of this initiative:

"One in three people born today will develop dementia in their lifetime. Timely diagnosis is crucial to accessing therapies, medications, and support that can improve quality of life. Understanding dementia’s signs and symptoms helps us all support our community better."

James Eeles-Feeney, HC-One’s Blakelands Lodge Care Home Manager, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership:

"We are delighted to team up with the Alzheimer’s Society to provide this invaluable service. The Dementia Café offers a unique opportunity for those affected by dementia to gather in our luxury home, enjoy refreshments, and gain support and knowledge in a warm, friendly atmosphere."

The success of the Dementia Café social events is part of Blakelands Lodge’s ongoing commitment to promoting wellbeing and happiness among its residents through engaging activities that celebrate life’s joyful moments.

HC-One, which delivers all-inclusive, person-centred care at Blakelands Lodge Care Home with no hidden fees, ensures residents can live their best lives in a relaxing and supportive environment.

The home’s vibrant activities programme – from indulging in tasty coffee at the upcoming Dementia Café events to enjoying homemade cakes and sweet treats – brings residents together for memorable and joyful experiences.

For more information about the All-Inclusive campaign at Blakelands Lodge Care Home and upcoming events, please contact the friendly team on 01234 862 629, email [email protected] or visit Blakelands Lodge - Care Home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire|.