The High Sherriff of Buckinghamshire Kurshida Mirza, Karen Chapman and One of the founders of DAFS Lynn Fox

Volunteer Karen Chapman, received the prestigious Mayor's Award for care giver of the year at the Mayor's Civic Reception held in celebration of those that have made an impact in our community.

Karen has volunteered for local charity, Drug and Alcohol Family Support (DAFS), since 2022. Offering support to loved ones of those in addiction.

Drug and Alcohol Family Support (DAFS) was founded by Lynn Fox and Val Forsey in 2018, using their own lived experience of supporting a loved one in addiction.

The charity began with one group in Newport Pagnell and has since grown to offering support groups and 1-2-1 support across Milton Keynes, Leighton Buzzard and Bedford.

The charity also holds wellbeing events, guest speaker events and craft sessions.