New research reveals 59 per cent of Bedfordshire campers sleep better outdoors thanks to the calming sounds of nature

More than half of campers in South East England say the sounds of the outdoors helps them get a better night sleep than if they were in their own bed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The research from The Camping and Caravanning Club, which has a site in Bedford, found that 59 per cent of people who go camping often find their sleep improves thanks to the calming sounds of nature.

Raindrops, flowing rivers and wind blowing through trees were voted the top sounds that aid an enjoyable bedtime, with tent fabric flapping, insects chirping, and sleeping bags rustling also making the list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The study also found that when at home, anxiety over work and finances, and thinking about the things they need to do the next day all contribute to a bad night’s sleep.

A further 73% per cent of people in the region say snoozing under the stars helps them improve their overall mood.

Whereas 73% per cent of people in the region say snoozing under the stars helps them improve their overall mood.

To help highlight the positive impact of being in nature, The Camping and Caravanning Club’s President, wildlife cameraman and presenter, Hamza Yassin, has launched a bespoke audio track featuring some of the most relaxing sounds from the incredible outdoors.

Released just in time for National Camping and Caravanning Week, the track is available to stream now for free on The Camping and Caravanning Club website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamza said: “The benefits of spending time in nature are widely reported, but it is fascinating to hear how this can have such a positive impact on sleep quality for so many people.

“Whether it’s the sound of the wind blowing through the trees, the chirping of crickets, or the soft patter of raindrops on the side of a tent, immersing yourself in the incredible outdoors and all it has to offer can provide the ultimate soundtrack for a peaceful night’s sleep.

“Our new track has captured some of the most relaxing sounds from nature to help inspire and encourage people in Bedfordshire not just to get outdoors more, but to really tune into the world around us.

“Camping is a great way to experience this, as it puts you right on nature’s doorstep, helping you to enjoy the calming benefits of the natural environment and fully switch off.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The study also found one in five people across the UK claim they switch off instantly when arriving at a campsite, while 39 per cent feel fully relaxed within just an hour of pitching up.

71 per cent enjoy the mood-boosting effects of being closer to nature, with 69 per cent citing fresh air as their favourite thing about dozing on a campsite.

Time away from technology, experiencing new adventures, and the opportunity to stargaze also contribute to the wonder of getting some shuteye outdoors.

Commenting on the importance of a good night’s rest, Heather Darwall-Smith, UKCP Psychotherapist and sleep specialist, said: “Camping’s like hitting the reset button on your sleep. Spending time outside – soaking up sunlight, moving your body and tuning into nature’s soundtrack, gets your sleep systems working how they’re supposed to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information and top tips on how to use the calming sounds of nature for an incredible night’s sleep, visit https://www.campingandcaravanningclub.co.uk/nccw

TOP 10 NATURE SOUNDS THAT HELP CAMPERS GET A GOOD NIGHT’S SLEEP

1. Raindrops

2. Flowing rivers

3. Wind blowing through trees

4. Bird calls

5. Rustling leaves

6. Insects chirping

7. Tent fabric flapping

8. Zipping tents

9. Sleeping bags rustling

10. Thunder