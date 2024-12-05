Photographer Michael Kwasniak delivers talk on theatre photography at Leighton Buzzard Photographic Club

On Wednesday December 4, Leighton Buzzard Photographic Club were delighted to welcome Michael Kwasniak FRPS WHO zoomed in from Ipswich with his talk on theatre photography – “A Shot in the Dark”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike has been working in theatre since 1982. He has provided images to theatre companies all over East Anglia as well as touring companies from all corners of the UK. In his hometown of Ipswich, he has supplied The Wolsey Theatre and the Eastern Angles Theatre companies with photographic services for forty years.

“A Shot in the Dark” came in two Acts. Act One, “The Accidental Photographer”, covered Mike’s entry into theatre photography and subsequent developments. Act Two, “The Accidental Fellow”, related Mike’s experiences earning his ARPS and FRPS distinctions as well as his “Strategy” for taking the best possible pictures in the photographically challenging environment of a theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was a celebration of forty years of theatre in Ipswich with a bit of theatre history, an illustration of the challenges of this type of photography, some anecdotes, and a horror story or two. And Mike’s fascinating and hugely enjoyable presentation also included plenty of his marvellous images.

Picture by Mike Kwasniak FRPS

We are always keen to share our passion for photography and provide a warm welcome for new members at our meetings (at Greenleas School, Derwent Road). We run a varied programme of activities for photographers of all levels. See our website at lbpc.org.uk for details and join us soon to unleash your creativity.