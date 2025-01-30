Shoplifting soars as MP backs tough new laws to crack down on organised gangs

By Alin Martin
Contributor
Published 30th Jan 2025, 16:12 BST
Updated 30th Jan 2025, 16:32 BST
Shocking new figures have revealed shoplifting is at record levels, with more than 2,000 incidents occurring daily - costing UK businesses £2.2bn in just 12 months.

Now, local MP Alex Mayer has pledged to take action - backing a tough new Crime Bill that will end soft penalties for thieves and crack down on violent offenders.

The new figures show a sharp rise in organised shoplifting gangs and repeat offenders. Across the UK, retailers reported 20.4 million thefts last year, while violence against shopworkers has more than doubled - with 17% of staff experiencing a violent attack.

Separate figures published by the ONS revealed shoplifting offences reported by police in Bedfordshire rose by 35% over the same period.

Alex Mayer MPAlex Mayer MP
Alex Mayer MP

Ms Mayer said:

"Shoplifting is out of control, and hard-working shop staff are paying the price - facing daily abuse, threats, and even violence. This is completely unacceptable, and we simply cannot stand by while criminal gangs run riot on our high streets."

In response to the shoplifting and violence against shopworker epidemic, Ms Mayer confirmed she will be voting for a new Crime Bill that will introduce a new standalone offence of assaulting retail workers and reverse a 2014 law to ensure all shoplifting cases under £200 are investigated.

Ms Mayer also welcomed new funding to crack down on organised shoplifting gangs and pledged to work with Bedfordshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner to ensure high streets get the protection they need.

She added:

"This Government is taking action to crack down on theft, bring offenders to justice, and back our shopworkers. And I’m pleased to be working with our Police and Crime Commissioner to take the action needed to ensure communities feel safe.”

Anyone with information about shoplifting offences should call 101 or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

