Spectacular victory for the Stag on return of Brains of Leighton Linslade Quiz

The Rotary run Brains of Leighton Linslade Quiz returned in spectacular style raising in excess of £2,000 for local Charity Reclaim Life.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

After a post Covid hiatus, the Rotary run Brains of Leighton Linslade Quiz returned this week, pitting local teams in friendly competition to win the converted title and trophy. With all proceeds going to assist a program that will see the wonderful volunteers at Reclaim Life work with staff at Cedars School to enable support to individual students on a needs basis.

"Reviving the quiz was a major objective for my Presidential year and to be able to use the funds in such a way that it will impact the mental health and wellbeing of local students as well as supporting our local charity Reclaim Life is something our Rotary Club are passionate about. The quiz was a real team effort led by one of our relatively new Rotarians Pascale Searle and her leadership was great"