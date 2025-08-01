Taylor Wimpey supports sustainability at Linslade Canal Festival 2025

Taylor Wimpey South Midlands has encouraged sustainability and reduced plastic waste as Linslade Canal Festival’s Recyclable Cups Sponsor this year.

On 26th July at Tiddenfoot Waterside Park, visitors were treated to a free, unforgettable day of celebrations featuring live performances from headliners Wayland Smithy and the Brass Junkies. Roaming musicians also kept visitors entertained with spontaneous musical fun and the acoustic stage also welcomed talented artists. On top of this, there were plenty of activities for festival goers to enjoy including traditional artisans moored up along the tow-path, nature-based children’s workshops and captivating storytelling.

Each year, the Linslade Canal Festival welcomes over 9,000 visitors. Taylor Wimpey is proud to support the event as part of its ongoing commitment to giving back to the community and building sustainably. This commitment is reflected in developments like Hadley Grange at Clipstone Park in Leighton Buzzard, where homes are designed with sustainability in mind. Features such as PV solar panels, EV charging points, and triple glazing help ensure energy efficiency and a lower environmental impact.

Leighton-Linslade Town Council, organisers of the Linslade Canal Festival, said: “Receiving support for Linslade Canal Festival from Taylor Wimpey for another year is invaluable to us. With thousands of visitors to the festival each year, sustainability has become a big priority for us when organising the event, and it’s really positive to have Taylor Wimpey get behind us with our sustainable cup initiative.

“We’d like to thank Taylor Wimpey for their sponsorship and continued support of the Linslade Canal Festival. The event has become bigger every year and it was fantastic to see so many people come along to the festival.”

Fiona Lloyd, Sales & Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “Linslade Canal Festival is a highlight in the summer calendar in Leighton Buzzard, and we’re proud to be able to support the organisers with their sustainability efforts to reduce plastic waste. We hope everyone had an excellent day at the Linslade Canal Festival and that our recyclable cups helped to reduce visitors' overall plastic waste during the event.”

To find out more about the sustainable, energy-efficient homes available at Hadley Grange at Clipstone Park, visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/leighton-buzzard/hadley-grange-at-clipstone-park

To find out more about Linslade Canal Festival, visit www.leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk/council_events/linslade-canal-festival/