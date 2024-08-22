A remarkable 38% of students have been awarded at least one GCSE graded 9-7, showcasing their exceptional academic abilities, with a staggering 90% of students achieving at least one grade 4 or above, demonstrating the school’s commitment to providing a high-quality education for all.

Louise Baldwin, Head of School, expressed her immense pride in the students’ achievements: “We are absolutely thrilled with these fantastic results. The students’ dedication, coupled with the excellent support from our teachers and support staff, has undoubtedly contributed to their success. We are incredibly proud of each and every student and wish them all the best in their future endeavours.”

The Cottesloe School is committed to nurturing students’ potential and preparing them for success beyond the classroom. Whether students choose to stay and continue their education in the school’s Sixth Form or pursue other pathways, the school is confident that they are well-equipped to achieve their goals.

