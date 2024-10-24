UK’s largest rail operator set to hire the next generation of engineers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Proving that you don’t need a career set in stone upon leaving school is Katie Short, who is enjoying life as an engineering apprentice at Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) after trying her hand at various jobs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in the second year of her apprenticeship, Katie, 22, is encouraging budding engineers to apply for the programme as vacancies for next year’s cohort are now live.

“Before I joined GTR, I’d worked in a pub, horse yard and warehouse, which were all quite different to being an engineer! I’ve always enjoyed practical, hands-on jobs, so I wanted to take this passion and apply it to an industry where I could create a longstanding career. I looked into engineering jobs and found GTR’s apprenticeship scheme. I wanted to make a difference and be part of a team which helps keep our trains running safely, so I applied for the apprenticeship and haven’t looked back since!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie, who lives in Leighton Buzzard, successfully applied for GTR’s apprentice engineering scheme in 2023 and is currently based at Hornsey depot, after completing her first year at college. She is aiming to qualify as a Level 1 service engineer in 2026.

Second year engineering apprentice, Katie Short, is based at Hornsey depot

“The four-year apprenticeship has been fantastic so far, because it combines learning with practical placements at depots across the GTR network. At first, it was a bit daunting stepping into a depot because it can seem like a male-dominated environment, but everyone has been very supportive and welcoming, so I already feel like I’m part of the team. I’ve only been at Hornsey depot for two months and I’m enjoying learning how to use new tools and equipment, which are vital skills for an engineer.

“I couldn’t recommend GTR’s engineering apprenticeship enough, because you can earn while you lean and you get to work with a variety of people from across the business, which helps broaden your horizons. Within GTR, there are so many opportunities to progress and upskill, and this apprenticeship is a great way to kickstart a career in the railway.”

To apply for GTR’s 2025 engineering apprenticeship programme, visit GTR's Careers page and search 'apprentice'.