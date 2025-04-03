Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 10-year-old rugby player is taking on a virtual tour of the Women’s Rugby World Cup host stadiums to raise funds for mental health charity Looseheadz.

Eilah, from Leighton Buzzard, is halfway through a year-long challenge, walking a total of 895 miles in a virtual tour of all the stadiums hosting the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Part of the challenge will include walking 34 miles next weekend – the distance between Leighton Buzzard Rugby Club and Northampton Saints Rugby Club. The event, from April 11 to April 13 will include walking 7.8 miles on the Friday, a half marathon on the Saturday and another on the Sunday.

Her mum, Victoria Stone, said: “This year England are hosting the Women’s Rugby World Cup, and my daughter Eilah is doing a virtual tour of all the host stadiums, which equates to 895 miles in total. She is doing this to raise money for the mental health charity LooseHeadz who she has raised money for previously.

Eilah running at Franklin Gardens

“Eilah suffers with anxiety and has found playing rugby helped to channel her energy and give her something to focus on.

She added: “We first took Eilah to a Red Roses game when they played France at the Allianz Stadium a couple of years ago. She immediately fell in love with rugby and wanted to start playing. So when the new season started, we took her along to Leighton Buzzard Rugby Club and she’s been playing ever since.”

“Eilah suffers hugely from anxiety, and it has a massive effect on the family. But rugby has really helped bring her out of her shell.

“This isn’t Eilah’s first fundraising effort. Last year, she walked a half marathon, raising £1,400 for Looseheadz. This year, she decided to take on an even bigger challenge, tying it to the Women’s Rugby World Cup which is being hosted in England.”

Eilah began her challenge on the September 27, 2024 – a year to the day of the Women’s World Cup final and has so far walked 320 miles.

Her school, Gilbert Inglefield Academy, are also supporting the challenge with her PE teachers walking or running a mile with her during her lunch breaks.

Added Victoria: “This challenge has helped keep Eilah’s mind calm. It’s improving her mental health while raising money to support others with theirs.”

To sponsor Eilah, visit her JustGiving page here with information about Looseheadz and the support they offer also available.

