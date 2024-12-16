'A lifeline back into learning': Leighton Buzzard school has maintained high standards says Ofsted

Staff celebrate the fantastic news (top left). Images supplied by Oak Bank School.

A Leighton Buzzard school is "immensely proud" as a recent Ofsted visit has judged it to have maintained its high standards.

Inspectors found that Oak Bank School, Sandy Lane, has taken "effective action" to uphold its level since its last full inspection in 2019 – which found it to be 'Outstanding' overall.

All pupils at the school have an EHC plan, primarily for social and emotional needs, and work towards qualifications in core subjects. There are also vocational opportunities, and "educational and therapeutic benefits" from the school farm, cooking, and gym.

The Ofsted report states: "Pupils are made to feel welcome from the outset. They are cared for by staff who are deeply committed to every pupil being safe, valued and successful. Pupils have had a very disrupted education prior to coming here. This school gives them a lifeline back into learning.

"Pupils like having their own trusted key worker. All staff know every pupil very well. This ensures pupils’ social and emotional needs are universally understood and acted on. Pupils also benefit from a tailored and flexible curriculum. Consequently, most pupils achieve well from their starting points and meet their education, health and care plan (EHC plan) targets."

Headteacher, Phil Collier, said: "Being recognised by Ofsted as an SEMH school that has consistently delivered at the highest standards for nearly a decade is something we are all immensely proud of.

"This achievement reflects a sustained body of work supporting our families and multiple local authorities, as well as our recognition on a national level for the value of our contributions to education locally and nationally."

The report praised the school's "bespoke mix of academic and vocational pathways", with the curriculum is "precisely matched" to the "interests, talents and needs" of pupils.

Staff use regular checks to "identify and fill gaps in learning". Safeguarding arrangements are effective.

Mr Collier added: "In addition to our Ofsted success, we were acknowledged in November at a celebration of lead schools in Nottingham as part of the Behaviour Hub programme for the Department for Education. This initiative has enabled us to support school leaders across the country in developing their own Behaviour Culture, working with schools ranging from Stoke-on-Trent to Southampton.

"At Oak Bank, we pride ourselves on making child-centred decisions at every level within the Trust, with a core purpose of encouraging pupils to develop their individual abilities to their full potential. This includes fostering all aspects of social and emotional health education – we are committed to being about much more than just exam results."

To improve, Ofsted stated that all pupils' work needs to be routinely ambitious enough.

It added: "For some pupils, while their absence rates are reducing, they still remain too high."

Single headline grades for schools were scrapped in September, which the government says is "to boost school standards and increase transparency for parents".

Mr Collier explained: "We cannot officially state ‘Outstanding,’ but the recognition was that we have maintained the standards identified in 2019. This was the highest outcome Oak Bank School could achieve under the current framework.

"However, as we were already rated ‘Outstanding’ in all areas, the short inspection report could not reflect further upward progress.

"We firmly believe that a great school never stands still, and we will continue striving for improvement and excellence."