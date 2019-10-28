Brilliant barn dance celebrates 50 years of Leighton Buzzard Mencap

Leighton Buzzard Mencap marked its 50th year with a fun-filled barn dance.

The two founding families, the Watsons and Roberts, joined in with the ceilidh and reminisced about how attitudes have gradually changed over the decades and how the organisation has grown to give support to many local people with additional needs and their families.

Vanessa Aquilina, administrator for LB Mencap, said: “There was great music, dancing, food and laughter - all at the same time as raising an incredible £939!

“Thank you to everyone who supported us.”