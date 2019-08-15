Cedars headteacher delighted with strong set of A-level results at Linslade school

Cedars Upper School’s headteacher says he is proud of his students’ achievements after the Linslade school recorded a strong set of A-level results.

The school, which is part of the Chiltern Learning Trust, recorded an impressive overall pass rate in line with the national average of 96%.

Cedars Upper A-levels 2019

Almost a fifth (16%) of all A-level qualifications secured the highest A* or A grades, and almost two thirds (65%) achieved A*-C grades. In BTEC Business, 100% of students receive a Merit or above.

18 students from the school managed to qualify for bursaries of up to £1,000 a year while they continue their studies at university thanks to their impressive grades, as part of Cedars Upper School’s partnership with the Connolly Foundation.

A large number of students from the school also managed to secure a straight set of the highest A*-B (or equivalent) grades, including:

1. Chris Lenthal – A*, A*, A, A

2. Freddie Wilkinson – A*, A*, A

3. Jack Manders – A*, A, A

4. Chris Bedlington – A, A, A

5. Miles Drabwell – A*, A, B, B

6. Grace Green – A*, A, B

7. Sophie Moyle – A*, A, B

8. Ella Felstead – A, A, B

9. Isabella Samuel-Hallwood – Distinction*, Distinction, A, B

These strong results were reflected across a variety of different subjects, including:

Further Maths – 100% A*-B

Business Studies – 100% A*-C

French – 100% A*-C

English Literature – 94% A*-C

Economics – 83% A*-C

Computer Science – 75% A*-C

Film Studies – 75% A*-C

Music – 75% A*-C

Headteacher Steve Palmer said: “We are very proud of the hard work, efforts and achievements of all our students.

“We are pleased to have secured another strong set of results across the board, especially given the significant changes to the A-levels and vocational qualifications that have come in this year and last.

“Early indications suggest that most of our students have secured a place at university, and we wish them the very best of luck in the future.”