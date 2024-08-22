Cedars Upper School Year 11 students celebrate their GCSE level grades

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cedars Upper School celebrates the achievements of its Year 11 students in this year's GCSE examinations.

Students have demonstrated remarkable resilience, dedication and hard work, achieving results that reflect their commitment to excellence.

This year’s results are a testament to the high standards of education at Cedars Upper School. The school community, including teachers, parents and students, have worked together to overcome the obstacles posed by the unprecedented circumstances of recent years.

A few individual success stories were Jedidah Ajireloja, Flo Baker-Pratt, Felix Brooks, Kate Buckle, Phoebe Chapman, Gurman Dhillon, Violet Dighton, Joseph Finnerty, Phoebe Fitton, Emily Gavigan, Daniel Gilbert, Henry Jay, Scarlet Mackenzie, Jude Moloney, Goksel Nizamoglu, Katie Seaborn, Robert Trasler, Sam Turner, Katie Wan, Mills Watso and Ellie Whittington.

Cedars Upper School GCSE results day 2024

Mark Gibbs, Executive Headteacher of Cedars Upper School and Linslade School, expressed his pride in the students' achievements.

He said: “I am incredibly proud of our Year 11 students for their GCSE results. These achievements are a reflection not only of their hard work and determination but also of the unwavering support and dedication from our staff and parents. I would like to extend my deepest thanks to everyone involved in helping our students reach their potential.”

Nicola Dunning, Head of Year 11, also shared her pride about the students' success, adding: "It has been an absolute privilege to support this incredible group of students throughout their journey. Their perseverance and positive attitude have been truly inspiring. I am delighted to see their hard work rewarded with such great results and I am confident they will continue to thrive as they move on to the next stage of their education and careers. Congratulations to each and every one of them!"

As Cedars Upper School celebrates these accomplishments, the entire school community looks forward to supporting the students in their future endeavours. The Year 11 cohort has set a high standard for future students, embodying the values of hard work, resilience and academic excellence that Cedars Upper School prides itself on.

Cedars Upper School GCSE results day 2024

Adrian Rogers, CEO of the Chiltern Learning Trust, said: “The GCSE results achieved by Cedars Upper School's Year 11 students are to be celebrated. Their success is a result of the hard work and dedication of the students, teachers and the entire school community.

“I wish these students the very best of success in their future academic or career journeys.”

Find out more about Cedars Upper School by visiting: www.cedarsupper.org.uk