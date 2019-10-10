Flitwick school to merge with pre-school?

A consultation has begun into a possible merger between Flitwick Lower School and Busy Bees Pre-School Flitwick.

Both schools currently run on the same site in Temple Way.

The move would also not affect the age at which children are admitted into pre-school, or the school’s admissions policy

However it would mean that Flitwick Lower School's governing body took over the pre-school - and that the school would lower its age range from 4-9 to 2-9 years for the start of the September 2020 term.

If the five-week consultation concludes that there is support for a merger, the school’s governing body and pre-school committee will then submit a request to Central Bedfordshire Council for the local authority to consider it.

Joanna New, headteacher of Flitwick Lower School, said: “A merger will have a range of benefits, including opportunities for pre-school children to utilise all of the school’s facilities; further access to early support; and interventions for those children with additional needs.”

Consultation events will take place at Flitwick Lower School’s hall on: Thursday, October 31, from 9-10am, and on Monday, November 4, from 5.30-6.30pm.

Further information, including how you can have your say, can be found on the school’s website https://www.flitwick-lower-school.net/

Alternatively, you can write to the chair of governors, David Blair, at Flitwick Lower School, Temple Way, Flitwick, Bedfordshire MK45 1LU, or email flitwicklower@gmail.com

Responses to the consultation are required by 3:30pm on November 12.