Kids and parents ‘devastated’ at Linslade School headteacher’s sudden departure

Parents and children at a school in LBO land have bid adieu to a popular headteacher.

In a sudden move, Kate Smith left the Linslade School during the half term holidays. The school is part of the Chiltern Learning Trust and parents took to Twitter to mourn the loss of a “truly inspirational headteacher”.

One mum posted “kids and parents alike are devastated” while another parent added that they were “absolutely gutted”.

Elaine Rabbitt, chair of governors at Linslade School, said: “Sadly Ms Smith made the decision not to return to Linslade School after half term due to personal reasons.

“It was a difficult decision that came after lengthy conversations with her friends and family, but reluctantly and mutually agreed that now was the right moment to spend quality time with other very important people in her life.

“Ms Smith joined Linslade School in 2012 at a time of great upheaval, but her total commitment to the pupils and family led to rapid improvements of the school, which resulted in a Good Ofsted report three years ago.

“We want to thank Ms Smith for the work she has done for the school - she will be missed by everyone and leaves big shoes to fill.

“We understand that this news will have come as a shock to many parents and members of the local community, especially as other local school leaders have also stepped down at a similar time, but we are pleased the Chiltern Learning Trust has quickly put in place a strong leadership structure to support the school during this time.

“Ms Walbank who was deputy headteacher to Ms Smith, will become the acting head of School for the remainder of the term.

“Ms Walbank is a very popular member of the school’s leadership team, with staff, pupils and parents, and has a clear understanding of our local community and the high expectations we have at the school.”