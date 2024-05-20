Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leighton Buzzard academy is making positive steps according to a new report by the education watchdog Ofsted.

Gilbert Inglefield Academy has had a new headteacher, several new senior staff and five new teachers after it was placed in special measures in June last year.

Lead inspector Steve Woodley said leaders have made progress to improve the school, but more work is necessary for it to no longer be judged as requiring special measures.

He said: “Since the previous inspection, there have been significant changes to the leadership of the school. It appointed additional staff to its pastoral and special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) teams. Two new co-chairs have led the board of trustees since July 2023. Five new members of staff started at the beginning of the summer term.

“Leaders have taken rapid and effective action to establish effective systems and plans that were lacking at the time of the previous inspection. The school has a clear, well considered plan to improve the quality of education for all pupils. This is regularly evaluated and updated.”

He said the curriculum at Gilbert Inglefield Academy was broad and ambitious and now defines the key knowledge that pupils need. All subjects now have clear, long-term curriculum plans and in most subjects, such as English, these plans are appropriately detailed.

But he added: “In some subjects, curriculum plans are at an earlier stage of development.”

He said the quality of teaching was improving with pupils increasingly gaining the breadth of knowledge that they need. However, some staff lack the confidence and subject knowledge to set ambitious tasks and do not always check how well pupils have learned. The school needs to provide teachers with further training that enables them to set and teach ambitious work for pupils, and to ensure they are confident in accurately checking how well pupils are doing.”

Pupils with SEND now have their needs identified in a timely manner and teachers have clear information about the needs of pupils.

The school’s personal, social and health education (PSHE) curriculum teaches pupils about the importance of kindness and what is, and is not, acceptable language. This has reduced the use of discriminatory language, and bullying, by pupils. If pupils do not meet these expectations, adults provide effective support to help them to improve.

Phill Manson, chair of the trust board said: “This judgment was the best possible outcome which can be achieved at a first monitoring visit and is a vote of confidence from Ofsted that Gilbert Inglefield Academy is on track to come out of Special Measures within the Ofsted target timeframe of 18-24 months.

"As an additional vote of confidence, the inspectors have also reinstated Gilbert Inglefield Academy’s authority to hire and train ECTs. Whereas on the surface this may not sound significant, it is a very positive step, evidencing that the inspection team believe that Gilbert Inglefield Academy is an appropriate environment for early careers teachers to learn good practice and to receive the support needed at the start of their professional careers.