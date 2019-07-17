Leighton Buzzard pupils celebrate Healthy Heathwood Fortnight

Children at Leighton Buzzard’s Heathwood Lower School recently spent a busy two weeks not only making good choices for their diet, but good choices about how to behave in the community.

Pupils and staff recently celebrated Healthy Heathwood Fortnight, challenging themselves to everything from sports activities and cook-a-longs to charity fundraising and circus skills!

Sports time.

The event kicked off with a whole school breakfast where parents and siblings were invited in to join the students for a healthy start to the day, inspiring families to try new meal ideas at home.

This was followed by sports activities organised for the children by the Leighton Linslade School Sports Partnership, while other sessions during the fortnight included a live cook-a-long, as well as training delivered by the school’s Year 4 Junior Road Safety Officers.

There were even circus workshops taught by professionals from the big top.

Headteacher, Susanne Dove, said: “It was great to see the children really enjoying their learning and I really enjoyed taking part in the playground games. We really all were learning together and having fun!”

The circus came to school.

The busy fortnight culminated in the children taking part in a Soccer Aid playground challenge to raise money for UNICEF.

Pupils came to school in their favourite sports kit, enjoying playground games they had designed for each other to try.

Meanwhile, all the activities presented the perfect opportunity to test the schools’ new running track and playground exercise equipment, which were partly funded from the Healthy Pupils Capital Fund (Sugar Tax) in a joint bid with several schools in Leighton Buzzard.