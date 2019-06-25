Leighton Buzzard school rated ‘Requires Improvement’ in Ofsted report

A Leighton Buzzard school has been rated as ‘Requires Improvement’ in its recent inspection by Ofsted.

Leedon Lower School on Highfield Road received the second-lowest rating in the report released last week.

The school caters for over 400 children between the ages of two and nine, and had previously been rated ‘Good’.

Inspector Mike Cappper noted: “The school’s leadership and management structure relies too heavily on the headteacher... responsibilities are not shared out equitably.

“Pupils’ attainment is weakest in writing. They are not given opportunities to practise and develop their writing skills by using them across the curriculum.

“Teaching is not consistently good across the school. Teachers do not expect enough of pupils.”

The report noted that pupils seemed happy at the school and their behaviour was good. It was recommended that the headteacher plan a new leadership structure, that all teachers adopt high expectations and that pupils be given further opportunities to develop their writing skills.

Leedon Lower School was contacted by the LBO but they failed to respond before we went to press.