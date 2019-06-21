Leighton Buzzard youngsters can enjoy free food and games at Chips with the Cops

Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team is inviting youngsters to attend Chips with the Cops and get to know their local bobbies.

On Tuesday, June 25, from 6pm until 8pm, children and teenagers are invited along to Leighton Buzzard Youth Group, Vandyke Road, to meet their local community policing team and take part in activities, including hoverboard and cycling skills competitions.

There will also be the opportunity to have their bikes serviced and security marked for free, while officers will be encouraging youngsters to raise any concerns they may have about crime in the area.

PCSO Rachel Carne, said: “TK Furniture have kindly offered to fund part of the chips purchase for the youngsters in the town, and youth group leader Steven Swain will arrange the other funding through Groundworks. It should be another fun event.”

The chips are free and children should bring their own hoverboards if possible.