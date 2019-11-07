Linslade tots take part in RHS Big Soup Share at Cedars Day Nursery

Children from Cedars Day Nursery, in Linslade, have showcased their culinary skills by taking part in the annual RHS ‘Big Soup Share’, which encourages schools to create recipes using home-grown ingredients.

Pumpkins, carrots and parsnips were just some of the vegetables that delighted children from the Mentmore Road day nursery, as the youngsters were able to pick items at a local allotment when they were given a special tour by the owners.

After returning to the setting, children peeled and chopped produce with their resident Nursery Chef, before creating a vegetable and lentil soup, onion and chive soda bread and a carrot cake using the allotment leftovers.

As parents arrived for the occasion, children sang a variety of Harvest themed songs, including ‘Dingle Dangle Scarecrow’ and ‘Cauliflowers Fluffy’, before the homemade soup was served from the slow cooker for the group to enjoy.

Cedars Day Nursery Eco-School Leader, Melissa Dillamore, said: “The Big Soup Share was a huge success and it was wonderful to see everyone enjoying the results of the children’s hard work.

“The event also gave us the opportunity to meet new people in the community and learn more about sustainably, as well as giving a better understanding of where our food comes from.”

Cedars Day Nursery recently was awarded a prestigious ‘Green Flag’ award, the highest accolade in the internationally recognised ‘Eco-Schools’ scheme for exceptional environmental awareness and conservation efforts.