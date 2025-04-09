Lower School takes teaching outside

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St Leonard’s Lower School in Heath and Reach is currently being supported by Leighton Buzzard Tesco as part of the Stronger Starts fundraising initiative, to raise funds for vital outdoor learning resources.

The small Heath and Reach Lower School recently scored highly on both a recent Ofsted inspection and SIAMS inspection, and were praised by both inspectors:

“Pupils and adults at St Leonard’s thrive and flourish.” (SIAMS 2025)

“This is a warm and friendly school. Pupils are well cared for in a nurturing environment.” (Ofsted 2024)

St Leonard's Lower School Pupils at Forest School

Despite the adulation and praise, the school continues to struggle to ensure that it has the resources required to support the 120+ pupils. One area of this is their Forest School lessons, which take place on Friday afternoons.

Forest school offers students an opportunity to achieve and develop confidence and self-esteem through hands-on learning experiences in the school’s woodland and playing area.

Climbing trees, painting fir cones, building campfires safely and toasting marshmallows - are all valuable developmental opportunities that many children don’t have access to.

However, much of the school’s existing Forest School kit - including firepit, and eco-paints is in a very poor and almost unusable condition.

St Leonard's Lower School

Headteacher, Sarah Bowley, said: “The children really enjoy the Forest School class, and we are so lucky to be able to run it with the support of staff and volunteers. We are grateful to the PTA who are now seeking to raise the funds we need to support this vital extra curricular activity.”

PTA Chair, Sara Reeve, said: “I know first-hand from my own children, how much the Forest School class means to pupils and staff. We’re doing everything we can to raise the funds that are needed to keep Forest School going and provide new materials so that the children can continue to have life-changing experiences. I hope that Tesco customers will choose to vote for this project and help us secure the funds we need.”

Tesco customers in Leighton Buzzard can vote for the St Leonard’s ‘Outdoor learning tools for children’ project when they shop, between April and the end of June 2025. Blue tokens are used to vote and there are three charities from which to choose.