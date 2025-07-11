‘Outstanding’ Leighton Buzzard pre-school receives top marks from Ofsted
Buttons @ St Michael’s has been awarded the top ‘outstanding’ rating from the government agency.
The pre-school, a division of St Michael’s C of E, was handed the rating after an inspection in early June.
Inspectors praised the pre-school for a number of points.
They commented on staff’s ‘comprehensive knowledge’ of children’s individual learning, exceptional support of children with SEND, including use of visual aids, trust and communication with parents, and a ‘strong emphasis’ on developing children’s communication abilities.
They also highlight outdoor opportunities available to the children including a woodland and play area which boosts their physical health, independence and navigational skills.
The report also mentions a positive relationship between staff and leaders, with a passion to ensure all staff have the training they need to be highly effective in their roles, including recent training in Makaton.
It also highlights that safeguarding practices are effective, putting children’s interests first.