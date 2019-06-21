Pitstone pupil and Tring Park 16 choir win BBC Songs of Praise competition

A Pitstone student is part of a talented choir that won the BBC Songs of Praise Senior School Choir of the Year 2019 competition - for the second time in four years!

Jacob Edwards, 17, who is a pupil at the prestigious Tring Park School for the Performing Arts, is a member of its Tring Park 16 Chamber Choir, which received the accolade on June 2.

Tring Park 16

The final was aired on BBC1 and saw the group perform a piece called Steal Away and impress the judging panel, comprised of vocal coach Carrie Grant, tenor Russell Watson, and JB Gill of former boyband JLS.

Reflecting on the choir’s achievements, Tring Park director of music, Liz Norriss, said: “Having won Songs of Praise Senior School Choir of the Year back in 2016, I was thrilled that the choir were able to represent the school again.

“It was a brilliant experience for the choristers, but we all definitely felt the additional pressure of maintaining the school’s record.

“The choristers are incredibly committed and passionate, determined to do their very best.

“I couldn’t have asked more from them and I feel honoured and proud to work with such amazing young people.”

Jacob is no stranger to playing a winning role in plays and musicals, as he has previously played the title role in Cameron Mackintosh’s UK tour of Oliver.

Series producer Matthew Napier added: “Tring Park delivered the quality of sound, the vocal technique and the all-important wow factor. They are deserved winners - again!”