Pupils from Husborne Crawley Lower School earn prestigious Blue Peter badges

Husborne Crawley Lower School is celebrating the remarkable achievements of its students this summer, with more than 65 per cent of the school's eligible pupils aged 5-9, earning awards for their dedication to reading. A total of 26 children proudly received the prestigious Blue Peter Reading Badge, a testament to their hard work and love of books. This school-led initiative, launched during the summer term, encouraged pupils to take on engaging reading challenges over the holidays.

In addition to the Blue Peter badges, many students also received medals for participating in the Central Bedfordshire Libraries' Summer Reading Challenge. This program, designed to keep children motivated to read during the break, saw our students eagerly diving into their reading lists with enthusiasm.

Headteacher Mrs. Willans shared, "We are immensely proud of our student's achievements. It’s wonderful to see so many children embracing the joys of reading and being recognised for their hard work."

These accomplishments underscore the school's commitment to providing a nurturing, personalised learning environment where students are encouraged to explore their creativity and develop lifelong skills. The success of this initiative highlights the supportive atmosphere at Husborne Crawley Lower School and its strong ties to the local community.

The accompanying picture shows some of the proud students displaying their Blue Peter badges, medals, and certificates, symbolising the school’s dedication to fostering a love of learning and literacy.

In an era where technology often competes for children’s attention, it is heartening to see so many students immerse themselves in books, exploring new worlds and expanding their horizons. The school hopes these achievements will inspire more children across the community to pick up a book and join the reading adventure.

With summer behind them, students are excited to carry their newfound love of reading into the school year and beyond. Husborne Crawley Lower School, which recently received a ‘Good’ rating from Ofsted, prides itself on offering exceptional learning opportunities. Its ethos of small class sizes, personalised learning, and strong community connections continues to make it a special place for children to thrive.

With limited spaces now available in Years 3 and 4, and Nursery and Foundation spots opening for September 2025, the school invites prospective parents to attend its open day on 18th October. For more information or to book a visit, please email [email protected] or call 01525 28023.