Rising number of pupils at Cottesloe School in Wing achieve top A-level grades

Cottesloe School Sixth Form once again achieved some excellent A-level results today.

Over 60% of students achieved the higher A-level grades. There was an increase in the number of students achieving the highest possible grades of A* to A.

Cottesloe A-levels

Amongst these results were some truly exceptional performances.

A particular mention must go to Kristina Calver who achieved 4 A* and an A and will be going on to Cambridge University to read Natural Sciences, Katie Johnson who achieved an A* and two A and will be going to Warwick to read English and French and Ollie Rigby who achieved an A*, A and C and will be reading Sustainability and Environmental Management at Leeds.

A school spokesman said: “We are extremely proud of all of our students and we wish them will with the next steps in their journey.”