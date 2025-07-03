School council embarks on memorable civic visit to Leighton Buzzard White House

Council members meet with Mayor Councillor David Bligh and Councillor Nigel Carnell

Earlier this week, school council representatives from Greenleas School, Derwent Road, enjoyed an exciting and inspiring visit to the Leighton Buzzard White House, where they were warmly welcomed by Mayor Councillor David Bligh and Councillor Nigel Carnell.

The visit gave the children a unique opportunity to experience local democracy in action. During a joint meeting with the councillors, the pupils asked a range of thoughtful questions—covering everything from the day-to-day responsibilities of civic leaders to the challenges they face and what they enjoy most about their roles.

The children also took the chance to share their own efforts as members of the School Council, including their initiative to help improve parking around the school entrance. Their creative approach includes issuing hand-made ‘tickets’ to cars parked without consideration or in the wrong places—a project that sparked interest and admiration from the councillors.

One of the most memorable moments came when the pupils were invited to try on the official Mayoral Chain of Office. There were wide eyes, big smiles and plenty of giggles as they discovered just how heavy it is—both in weight and in the responsibility, it represents.

“It was really interesting to learn how the council works—and wearing the chain made me feel important,” said one enthusiastic pupil.

Teachers praised the visit for bringing classroom learning to life, noting how pupils were able to make clear links between their school council experience and the real workings of local government. Both councillors congratulated the children on their curiosity, engagement, and ideas