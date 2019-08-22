Students celebrate set of positive GCSE results at Linslade’s Cedars Upper School

Students at Cedars Upper School have cause for celebration after receiving their GCSE results today with further notable improvements in both English and Maths.

The school, which is part of the Chiltern Learning Trust, improved on last year’s results with 68 per cent of students achieving grades 4 and above in both English and Maths, an increase of four per cent.

For students achieving grades 5 and above in both English and Maths, this total was 50 per cent, a two per cent increase on last year.

There was strong departmental success in English and Maths with a 65 per cent pass rate of grades 5 and above in English, and a 59 per cent pass rate of grades 5 and above in Maths.

Steven Palmer, headteacher at Cedars Upper School, said: “These excellent results are testimony to the hard work, commitment and dedication of our fantastic students, staff and the great support provided by their parents and the wider school community.

“We are well above the national average in a number of areas with a positive progress 8 score showing students make good progress when compared to similar students nationally.

“It is particularly pleasing to have more than a quarter of grades awarded at 7, 8 or 9.

“There was a number of notable individual success stories with these students achieving a range of top grades. We look forward to seeing many returning to Cedars Upper School in the new academic year to embark on the next stage of their studies.”

In other core GCSE subjects, chemistry, biology and physics each had a 97 per cent pass rate.

Media, drama, economics, music technology, children development and physical education were all a 100 per cent pass rate. Both French and business BTEC were 91 per cent.

For philosophy and ethics, statistics, music, travel and tourism, the pass rate was 88 per cent.

The figure for engineering was 85 per cent.

There were a number of high performing students including Ella Claridge, Hallie Copperwheat, Rebecca Devereaux, Emily Dundas, Lucy Ellis, Lucas Gathercole, Amber Hill, Chloe Leslie, Emily Nurden, Amreeta Chada, Marie Dauvergne, Toby Green, Isobel Kirtley, William Lane, Eleanor Moyle, Bethany Patterson, Ella Raffe, Jamie Ridgers, Georgina Sharp, Katie Summers, and Jessica Tubb.

