The Cottesloe School celebrates 'excellent' GCSE results in Wing

Staff and students of The Cottesloe School, Wing, are celebrating "some excellent GCSE results".

This year 83 per cent of students passed English (21 per cent above national average) and 78 per cent achieved a pass in Maths (18 per cent above national average).

Simon Jones, headteacher, said: "As headteacher, I would like to pass on my praise to the staff and students who have worked so hard to achieve these results.

"A particular mention goes to the following students: Henry Dorrance- 2 grade 9s, 2 grade 8s, 1 grade A* and 1 grade A; Cameron Powell - 2 grade 9s, 5 grade 8s, 2 grade As; Isabelle Walford - 1 grade 9, 4 grade 8s, 2 grade As; Charlotte Targell - 5 grade 8s, 1 grade A, 1 grade B."