University of Bedfordshire celebrates five-year Ofcom broadcasting extension

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The University of Bedfordshire’s on-campus community radio station, Radio LaB, has been granted a five-year extension to its Ofcom broadcasting licence, ensuring the station will continue to serve the local community until at least 2030.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This announcement reaffirms Radio LaB’s important role in providing a platform for student talent to hone their radio and podcast skills, as well as delivering award-winning content.

Since its last licence extension in 2020, Radio LaB has gone from strength to strength, earning numerous awards including the top accolade of ‘Gold’ at both the Community Radio Awards and the Student Radio Association’s Amplify Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terry Lee, Senior Tutor in Radio & Audio and co-ordinator of Radio LaB, said: “This licence extension further establishes Radio LaB as a vital part of the Luton broadcasting ecosystem. Five more years as a community radio station will mean more young people media-trained, more acclaimed content, and more fun experiences for those involved. We welcome Ofcom’s announcement and we’re excited to use Radio LaB as a platform to give students and young people from Luton a voice, whilst innovating and pushing the boundaries of the radio-medium.”

Bedfordshire student commentating on Luton Town game

This year, the station has been on air for 28 years after launching in 1997 as Luton FM. It has been the starting ground for many Bedfordshire alumni who have gone on to become household names, including BBC Radio 1 presenting duo Melvin Odoom and Rickie Haywood-Williams.

For students involved with Radio LaB, the station represents much more than a broadcasting platform. It provides hands-on experience, a chance to build industry-relevant skills, and an opportunity to connect with the wider community.

Joel Atkinson, final year Radio & Audio student, added: “I'm thrilled that Radio LaB's license extension has been approved. To me, the station is incredibly important in developing skills and allowing students to express themselves. Broadcasting across Luton is so important as it's a unique opportunity for students to share their interests to a larger audience, as well as allowing us to work with local organisations. Potential employers understand that the value of extensive volunteering for a licensed community station is so important.”

To find out more about how to get involved with the station, visit: https://radiolab.beds.ac.uk/