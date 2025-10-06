University of Bedfordshire to welcome former England cricketer for Black History Month event

Former England cricketer Roland Butcher – who became the first Black cricketer to represent the national team – is set to give a talk as part of a special event at the University of Bedfordshire to mark Black History Month.

Taking place on Tuesday 21 October 2025 at the Postgraduate Centre, Luton Campus, the event – Breaking Barriers: Barbados to England… and Back – will highlight Roland’s historic journey as the first Black cricketer to represent England, and his continued contributions to sport and community.

Roland will reflect on his life growing up in Barbados, his move to England, and the challenges he faced breaking barriers in international cricket. His talk will explore themes of identity, representation, and perseverance, while also celebrating the role of sport in inspiring positive social change.

This event is free to attend and open to the public. Click here to register for your space on Eventbrite.

Speaking about this event, Roland said: “I am honoured to be part of the University of Bedfordshire’s Black History Month celebrations. My journey in cricket has been shaped by both opportunity and challenge, and I believe it is important to share these experiences so others can see what is possible. Sport has the power to inspire, connect communities, and create change, and I hope my story resonates with those who attend.”

Beyond his playing career, Roland is also an ECB Level 3 cricket coach and has worked internationally, coaching in countries including Australia, India, Pakistan, Zimbabwe, and across Europe. He recently retired as Head Coach at the Academy of Sport, UWI Cave Hill Campus, where he served as Director of Sports for nine years, overseeing the development of all sports programmes.

Alongside Roland’s talk, the event will feature a Virtual Reality demonstration led by Dr Lionel Jayaraj, Lecturer in Games (Visual Effects and Animation) at the University. This innovative project brings Roland’s story to life through AI characterisation and offers attendees a unique VR cricket coaching experience.

This event follows hot on the heels of the University being awarded the Bronze Award for the Race Equality Charter (REC), recognising its commitment to advancing race equality and building a more inclusive university community.

After the event, guests will have the opportunity to meet Roland during a book signing of his new autobiography. The book will be available to purchase on the night by card payment only. Refreshments will also be served, with time to network, and explore the VR showcase.

This event is proudly sponsored by the University’s Race Equality Network (REN), which works to promote inclusion and representation across the University community.

Dr Mohammad Alramahi, Chair of the REN, said: “We are honoured to welcome Roland Butcher to the University of Bedfordshire for Black History Month. His journey is a powerful reminder of the barriers that can be broken through resilience, talent, and determination. Events like this reflect our commitment to celebrating diversity, strengthening underrepresented voices, and inspiring future generations to create a more inclusive society.”