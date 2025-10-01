University shortlisted in five categories at 2025 Community Radio Awards

The University of Bedfordshire’s student-run community radio station, Radio LaB, has been shortlisted for an impressive five awards at this year’s Community Radio Awards.

Now in its tenth year – and coinciding with the 20th anniversary of UK community radio – the Community Radio Awards celebrate the creativity and impact of stations across the country. The 2025 ceremony will take place on Saturday 25 October in Bradford.

Radio LaB’s nominations are in the following categories:

– Choices: Deluxe Edition, a cross-university project in collaboration with the Collaborative Targeted Outreach Programme Voices of the Community Award – The Coeliac Shack, a podcast supporting young people newly diagnosed with coeliac disease, produced by Radio LaB co-ordinator Terry Lee and his daughter Primrose.

Radio LaB

These nominations shine a spotlight on Radio LaB’s strengths, including its student-led digital and social media work, which aligns with the University’s new Social Media Content Creation course.

Terry Lee, Senior Tutor in Radio & Audio and Radio LaB co-ordinator, said: “We’re thrilled that Radio LaB has been recognised across five different categories at this year’s Community Radio Awards. These nominations highlight the station’s unique role as a platform where students can channel their energy, creativity, and talent into meaningful, nationally recognised content.

“From innovative digital rebrands and student leadership, to cross-university projects and community-focused podcasts, Radio LaB demonstrates the power of student media to engage audiences and make an impact well beyond the campus.”

The Community Radio Awards nomination adds to Radio LaB’s reputation as a hub for student creativity and professional development, already picking up numerous accolades at national radio awards over the last few years.

Danielle Foley, Student Manager of Radio LaB and final-year Radio and Audio student, added: “Being directly involved in three award-nominated entries has given me huge confidence as Radio LaB’s student manager. I’m proud of how our team’s passion and hard work has been recognised on a national level. With every new group of students, we find new energy that drives us to keep growing.”