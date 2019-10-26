Vandyke tops latest school performance tables in Central Bedfordshire

Vandyke Upper School was thrilled after topping the latest performance tables set by the Department for Education.

In the ‘Overall Performance at End of Key Stage 4’ tables published last week, Vandyke came out with the highest results in Central Bedfordshire, accruing a progress score of o.5 and attainment 8 score of 50.6.

Vandyke Upper School

Vandyke was followed by Harlington Upper School in second place.

Cedars Upper School also attained impressive scores, coming fifth in the list with a progress 8 score of 0.12 and attainment 8 score of 48.8.

Elsewhere, the Cottesloe School in Wing received a progress 8 score of -0.05 and attainment 8 score of 45.9

Vandyke headteacher Tim Carroll said: “Students achieved highly again this year. Their outstanding results are down to excellent teaching, enormous support for students, and the students themselves working very hard.

“I am proud of students and their achievements. At both GCSE and A Level, Vandyke students are achieving exceptional outcomes.”