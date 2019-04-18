Farewell to Dr Marshall after 32 years as GP in Leighton Buzzard

A Leighton Buzzard GP is looking forward to a well-earned retirement next month after 32 years practicing in the town.

Dr Chris Marshall is based at Salisbury House Surgery and formerly had a monthly health column in the LBO.

He has also played an important role as a member of Bedfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) since it was formed in 2013.

During that time, he was the CCG’s locality chairman – representing the views of local GPs and their patients to the governing body, with the aim of improving the quality of primary care.

His other main role within the CCG was chairman of the case review panel. This involved looking at individual funding requests, assessing which procedures were of low clinical value, and high cost drugs and medical devices, ensuring local NHS resources are used effectively.

Heather Moulder, chair of Beds CCG, said: “Chris has a made a valuable contribution to the CCG over several years, carrying out a number of responsibilities.

“But first and foremost he has been a dedicated and passionate advocate for improving patient care.

“On behalf of the CCG I would like to thank Chris for his years of commitment and hard work, and wish him a long and happy retirement.”