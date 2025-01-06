Bottles up... Bedfordshire families celebrate as hospitals deliver 15 babies on Christmas Day

Baby boy Jagger born at Bedford Hospital on Christmas Day (Picture: Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust)

It was a case of cuteness overload at both our maternity units on Christmas Day.

15 beautiful babies were welcomed to the world at Bedford Hospital and Luton and Dunstable University Hospital.

Baby boy Jagger was the fifth to be born at Bedford Hospital on Christmas Day. He arrived at 7.26pm weighing 3040g.

First time mum Megan said: “Thank you to Becky, Lucy, Laura and the whole Bedford maternity recovery team for helping bring JJ into the world safely and making his first few days as special as they could be on the ward. We will be forever grateful.”

Emma Hardwick, director of midwifery at Bedfordshire Hospitals, said: “A huge congratulations to all the proud parents and their families and a heartfelt thank you to our wonderful staff for caring for our women and birthing people throughout such a busy festive period.”