Brave mum’s brain haemorrhage recovery inspires Leighton Buzzard son to take on London Marathon

A determined branch manager at Leighton Buzzard’s Osborne Morris & Morgan Solicitors will be taking on the London Marathon for brain injury charity Headway.

Paul Lockhart, who is from Leighton Buzzard, signed up for the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon through Headway, the UK-wide charity that works to improve life after brain injury by providing vital support and services.

The 41-year-old, who is also the great nephew of Philip Lockhart - one of the founding members of the charity, said: “In 1982, I was just 4 years old, when my Mum suffered a brain haemorrhage which changed all our lives forever.

“Mum was originally told she would be permanently paralysed down her right-hand-side and that she would never walk again.

“Mum received support from Headway, numerous other groups and physiotherapists, and eventually she became mobile again, where she could walk unaided for short distances.

“If you know anyone or live with someone who has suffered a brain injury you will understand how difficult it can be for that individual. It also has a big impact on family and friends.

“Headway help these people to try and rebuild and have as normal a life as can be expected.”

Every year, the Virgin Money London Marathon inspires thousands to take on the challenge of running the famous 26.2 miles and raise these incredible sums for charity. This year, the marathonhas helped to raise a record-breaking £66 million – an increase of £2.5 million on the previous record.

Paul is hoping to raise £2,000 for Headway, and is now busy preparing by following a training schedule.

You can follow Paul in his marathon journey, including the lead up to the big day, by ‘liking’ his Facebook page: Lockhart’s Headway London Marathon Journey.

To sponsor Paul on taking on this epic challenge, please visit his fundraising page:

https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=PaulLockhart1&pageUrl=3