Can you fundraise for Leighton Buzzard's KidsOut charity?

A Leighton Buzzard charity which helps disadvantaged children is asking families and businesses to get involved with fundraising activities this summer.

KidsOut, based in Church Square, helps UK children who may have experienced domestic violence or sexual abuse, and those who live in poverty.



It offers initiatives such as its National Rotary Fun Day, toy boxes, ‘Phyzzpod’ multi-sensory environments, and the Giving Tree (secret Santa).



Fundraising executive Jeremy Chapman said: “We want to do a lot more in the area and increase support from businesses.

"At KidsOut we believe that all children deserve fun and happiness in their lives, and work to provide disadvantaged children with fun opportunities and positive experiences that are crucial to a child’s development.

"Our main focus is children seeking refuge from domestic abuse, typically leaving home with only the clothes on their back.

"These children have experienced physical, emotional and even sexual abuse and often arrive at a refuge with nothing. Just imagine you are a child who has: never received a gift, never had a brand new toy, never walked on a beach, and never been to a theme park

"Instead, they have lived every day in fear of abuse."



The charity is encouraging the community to help advertise them, put out collection buckets, or take part in sponsored events.



You and your work colleagues could even start planning a Giving Tree. KidsOut will send your family or office a pack containing Christmas tree shaped tags to hang on your tree, on the back of which is the name and age of a child in refuge and a present they may like. People are encouraged to take a tag and buy a present costing £5 to £10 for a refuge child.

Jeremy added: "A final way that you could support KidsOut is to sign up to our loyalty scheme and commit to monthly direct debit donations to the charity.

"There are different levels of donation that you could commit to. Our smallest donation level is to become a ‘KidsOut Buddy’ and donate £150 annually; the levels increase up to becoming an ‘Angel’ and donating £10,000 annually."



Email info@kidsout.org.uk or call 01525 385252.