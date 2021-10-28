Covid-19 cases in Central Bedfordshire have reached the highest levels ever recorded this week, according to the council.

Over the week ending October 28, the number of new cases rose by 504 to 1,815 - even higher than January this year.

The highest levels were recorded among 11-17 year olds.

Over the week ending October 28, the number of new cases rose by 504 to 1,815

However, there were no deaths registered in the area in the last reporting week.

In Bedford, there were 799 new cases, down 51, with one death reported.

Luton had 967 new cases, up 104 and five deaths reported.

And in Milton Keynes there were 1,384 new cases, up 202 and three deaths reported.

Central Bedfordshire Council said: "Hospitals are under increasing pressure with both Covid-19 and other admissions, some of which are having to be treated in intensive care. Our local hospitals are seeing another increase in patients with Covid-19 and with the huge increase in cases this month this is likely to keep increasing.

"Our hospitals are the last resort for people who are extremely ill, so the best thing we can do to keep the pressure off of them is to get vaccinated – get your first, second and – when you are eligible – your booster dose."

Large vaccination centres across the area will be open for a special drop-in event on Halloween (October 31) to enable young people to get their vaccination as early and easily as possible.

Children aged 12 to 15 are eligible for one dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Jabs have already been carried out in schools across the area. These drop-in sessions will vaccinate anyone who was unable to be vaccinated at school, those who are homeschooled and anyone in the age bracket that wants to be vaccinated outside of school.

The sessions are open from 4-6pm at the following locations:

Bedford Heights, Bedford

Watling House, Dunstable

The Redgrave Centre, Luton

Saxon Court, Milton Keynes