Number of Covid patients at Bedfordshire Hospitals Trust drops for second week running

Bedfordshire Hospitals Trust was caring for 61 coronavirus patients in hospital as of last Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 7 was down from 76 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 11 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 55.

Bedford Hospital

Across England there were 6,244 people in hospital with Covid as of September 7, with 885 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 23 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 13 per cent.