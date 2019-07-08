Disability-friendly toilet coming to Leighton-Linslade carnival thanks to Freddie and Friends Sunshine Stop

A disability-friendly toilet will be at the carnival this weekend thanks to a hardworking Leighton-Linslade organisation which supports additional needs families.

Freddie and Friends Sunshine Stop CIC has secured a Leighton-Linslade Town Council community grant to hire a Mobiloo - a mobile, fully accessible toilet with an adult changing table, hoist and larger space, which will be at the festivities this Saturday.

Mobiloo

Katie Gray and Jo Bucki, who founded the organisation, said: “Having this at the event means anyone can come along and not be restricted by lack of facilities, and you can find it in Parsons Close by the main public toilets.

“We will have a stall at the carnival, with tombola, name the teddy game, raffle and more. We would love for people to come along and say hi to us to find out further information of what we currently do and what our vision is.”

Freddie and Friends Sunshine Stop CIC supports people with additional needs of any age and ability.

It currently runs weekly parent/carer support drop-in mornings at The Picture House, Lake Street, and the pub kindly provides tea and coffee. Activity days are also run in the school holidays.

Freddie and Friends Sunshine Stop CIC.

Katie and Jo added: “We are currently fundraising for us to secure our own venue in Leighton Buzzard, so we can have a fully adapted building with a changing facility, ensuring we are fully accessible and meeting the needs for physical, sensory needs, and learning disabilities.

“We will run as an additional needs community hub.

“We both have children with disabilities, so have first hand understanding of the challenges of life with additional needs children. Our vision is for an accessible and inclusive future.”

Katie and Jo are looking for volunteers, help with fundraising, and sponsors.

Mayor, Cllr David Bowater, meets Freddie and Friends Sunshine Stop.

If you would like to help them, please find the group on Facebook @freddiesunshine or email freddiesunshinestop@gmail.com.