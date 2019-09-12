Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard shoppers help Yes We Can disability sports

A disability sports program has praised the communities of Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard for voting it top in a Tesco Bags of Help scheme.

Shoppers from the two Bedfordshire supermarkets voted the Leighton-Linslade Rotary Club’s Yes We Can initiative first in its most recent Blue Token Bags of Help competition.

Children dropped their blue tokens into the Yes We Can section.

The result means Tesco will give £4,000 to Yes We Can to help it provide inclusive sport for adults and children with physical or learning disabilities in south-west Bedfordshire.

Andrew White, president of Leighton-Linslade Rotary said: “We are tremendously grateful to the community for supporting our efforts to provide sports and wellbeing opportunities to those people in our area with special needs.

“It is very humbling to be chosen first by the public among a number of other worthy causes. This £4,000 will make a significant difference to helping us with our goal of providing accessible, affordable and sustainable sporting opportunities.”

The Rotary Club founded Yes We Can in 2017 and together with its partners it provides swimming, tennis, drama/dance, bowls, archery, hockey and tennis.

Yes We Can: http://leight onlinsladerotary.com or call Richard Johnson on 01525 211484.