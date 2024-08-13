Five new defibrillators have been installed in Leighton-Linslade - here's where you can find them

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Five new defibrillators have been installed in Leighton-Linslade thanks to fundraising.

Leighton-Linslade Town Council, Leighton-Linslade First Responders, the Rotary Club of Leighton-Linslade, LB First, Central Bedfordshire Council, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service and the Community Heartbeat Trust worked together to raise money for the project.

As a result, the life-saving equipment has been placed at the following locations: Leighton Buzzard Library, West Street multi-story car park, the Post Office, Mentmore Pavilion, and Astral Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leighton-Linslade Town Council stated: "If you become aware of a possible cardiac arrest, dial 999 as usual. The ambulance service has details of all public-access defibrillators in the vicinity of an incident and can give you a code to access the device. St John Ambulance have also provided a video on how to use them."

A defibrillator (image: Leighton-Linslade Town Council) and right, Leighton Buzzard Library (image: National World).

As part of the project, funding was also received from the Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation and Albert Inwards of Leighton Buzzard.

Do you have a positive news story? Email [email protected] and tell us more.