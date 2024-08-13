Five new defibrillators have been installed in Leighton-Linslade - here's where you can find them

By Jo Robinson
Published 13th Aug 2024, 17:40 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2024, 22:10 BST
Five new defibrillators have been installed in Leighton-Linslade thanks to fundraising.

Leighton-Linslade Town Council, Leighton-Linslade First Responders, the Rotary Club of Leighton-Linslade, LB First, Central Bedfordshire Council, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service and the Community Heartbeat Trust worked together to raise money for the project.

As a result, the life-saving equipment has been placed at the following locations: Leighton Buzzard Library, West Street multi-story car park, the Post Office, Mentmore Pavilion, and Astral Park.

Leighton-Linslade Town Council stated: "If you become aware of a possible cardiac arrest, dial 999 as usual. The ambulance service has details of all public-access defibrillators in the vicinity of an incident and can give you a code to access the device. St John Ambulance have also provided a video on how to use them."

A defibrillator (image: Leighton-Linslade Town Council) and right, Leighton Buzzard Library (image: National World).

As part of the project, funding was also received from the Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation and Albert Inwards of Leighton Buzzard.

