Health and wellbeing fair to be held at Leighton Road Surgery

Activities and support available to help people in the town enjoy a healthy and positive 2020 are being showcased at a public event.

Leighton Road Surgery is hosting a free ‘New Year, New You’ health and wellbeing fair on Saturday, January 11, from 11am-2pm.

NHS staff exercising

NHS services, community groups and charities will provide friendly help, advice and information for visitors on themes ranging from healthy eating and flu prevention to exercise and social opportunities available in the town.

The family-friendly fair will also include a ‘teddy clinic’ where young visitors can use medical equipment to look after their favourite toys.

“We all try to start the New Year with a focus on being healthier,” said Alex McGarvey, Nursing Services Manager at Leighton Road Surgery. “The hope is the fair will help provide people with some useful tools and information to start that process and make it a sustained journey. It is also an opportunity for patients and other members of the public to meet our team, learn about our plans for the coming year and find out how they can get involved in shaping our services.”

The fair has been organised by the Leighton Road Surgery Patient Participation Group (PPG) in partnership with staff from the practice and will take place at the surgery premises in Grovebury Road.